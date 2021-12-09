VERIFY: Who pays for Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss's transportation to Arlington National Cemetery?

A post has been circulating saying it's the president's job, but is this true? We check the claims and verify the answers.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — We have seen a post circulating online saying President Joe Biden will NOT pay to fly U.S. Army Staff Sergeant Ryan Knauss to Arlington National Cemetery for his burial.

This is the post that's gotten hundreds of shares.

The post said the U.S. president will NOT pay to fly Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss out to Arlington National Cemetery.

It raised some questions about who is responsible and how Knauss will get to Arlington National Cemetery.

We break down how transportation to Arlington National Cemetery works.

Question:

Who pays for a service member's transportation to Arlington National Cemetery for burial?

Our Sources:

Answer:

The estate or family pays for the transportation to Washington D.C. unless the deceased is currently on active duty.

Mynatt Funeral Home will be transporting Knauss to Arlington National Cemetery at no cost to the family.

What We Found:

According to the Arlington National Cemetery, there are no fees or costs for a burial or inurnment. However, all costs associated with the preparation of the remains and transportation to Washington D.C. are at the expense of the estate or family unless the deceased is currently on active duty.

Since Knauss was on active duty when he died, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs or social security could provide some reimbursement.

We CAN verify the president is NOT in charge of transportation for service members to Arlington National Cemetery. Though, the government did help with his transportation back to East Tennessee.

As for Knauss's transportation to Arlington National Cemetery, Mynatt Funeral Home said it will be taking Knauss at no charge with the Knox County Sheriff's Office escorting them.

Funeral director Robert S. Rutherford said on Facebook:

"Our funeral home would serve this family with no charge to them for our services and transportation. It is our understanding that the United States Government has guidelines as to what they consider reimbursable expenses to the family surrounding an active duty death and we understand that the government will cover only the transportation cost to Knoxville."

I want to take a moment to address the post concerning the transportation of SSgt Ryan Knauss to Arlington for burial.... Posted by Robert S. Rutherford on Sunday, September 12, 2021