A four-hour lockdown at McGhee Tyson Air National Guard Base ended without incident Wednesday after base authorities said they responded to reports of suspicious activity. It all ended up being a misunderstanding.

10News broke news of a lockdown over suspicious activity. However, confusion arose for East Tennesseans as other local news outlets initially reported there was an 'active shooter incident' at the base.

Some outlets later issued corrections and updates as it became apparent it was not actually an active shooter incident.

Many people have asked us questions about the false reports and where that information came from.

Viewer Amanda Sutherland responded to our headline on facebook asking the following: "Another news station is saying active shooter. Which is it? Suspicious activity or active shooter?"

This is how we verified the story as it came into our newsroom.

After learning law enforcement were responding to an incident at the airbase, we first called Lieutenant Colonel Travers Hurst -- the Executive Officer for the 134th Air Refueling Wing. He was acting as a spokesperson for the base at that time.

He told 10News the base was on lockdown after someone reported a suspicious individual who may have a rifle. Hurst said security teams and law enforcement were sweeping the area in response.

At no point did he call it an "active shooter" or "shots fired" incident-- so we didn't either when reporting.

We also sent a reporter to the scene and pulled up live cameras overlooking the air base and McGhee Tyson Airport to see what was happening firsthand. Our crews looked for signs of distress including ambulances and first responders, but did not see them on site.

As we talked to more responding authorities and people on the base, we learned everyone was safe. As the evening went on, the 134th ARW issued an 'all clear' and said the lockdown was the result of a misunderstanding from someone who "didn't see what they thought they saw."

When it comes to reporting -- we take similar steps to verify every story to ensure we are reporting the most accurate information available at the time to combat the spread of misinformation.