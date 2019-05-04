KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — It's the trip of a lifetime for many East Tennessee Veterans and a special guest is joining them for the next flight.

HonorAir will take its 28th flight next week and former UT quarterback and current quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers Josh Dobbs will join as an escort on the trip to Washington, DC.

“I’m excited that several months ago Josh Dobb’s agent reached out and shared his interest in our program and a desire to participate," HonorAir Knoxville founder Eddie Mannis said. "We are happy to have him with us on the upcoming flight and I think our veterans will enjoy having him travel with us.”

The one-day all expenses paid flight leaves McGhee Tyson airport Wednesday, April 10 around 7:45 a.m.

Folks often gather to see theHonorAir veterans off and return that night to give them a hero's welcome home.

To the men and women who protect and serve, this flight is a way to say thank you for their service and commitment to the mission.

While the HonorAir Veterans are in DC, they make several stops at memorials including Air Force, Vietnam, Korean War, World War II and the Changing of the Guard at Arlington National Cemetery.

In its more than 10 years of service, HonorAir has taken more than 3,100 veterans to Washington, D.C.

