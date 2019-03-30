It's not every day you get to see a movie with superheroes in the seats next to you.

Luckily for him, that's what Vol For Life and current Pittsburgh Steelers Quarterback Josh Dobbs got the opportunity to do on Saturday morning in Knoxville.

Dobbs treated young ladies with Girls Inc. in the East Tennessee area to a viewing of Captain Marvel to encourage women empowerment and equality.

This is the second annual movie screening with Josh Dobbs and Girls Inc. Last year they saw A Wrinkle in Time together, and it was such a huge success, he had to do it again.

The girls walked into the Regal Riviera on Gay Street and stepped on the red carpet, smelled the fresh popcorn, and got a sense of empowerment.

One of the girls who was at the event was all about the girl power factor of the event.

"Girls, they work together to get more strength, they work together to do everything, and if girls weren't in the world then I don't know what it would be."

This is everything VFL Josh Dobbs wants these young girls to realize as they watch girl power come to life on the big screen in Captain Marvel.



"Being able to just share with them [to] set a high goal and work for that each and every day," Dobbs explained through a grin. "If you have high dreams, no matter what other people say or do to try and discourage you, if you work hard enough you'll be able to achieve whatever dreams you have."

Dobbs also noted that chasing those dreams doesn't mean you have to have supernatural powers like being able to fly or lift a 10-ton car.

"Whether you have a super power or it's just your mindset, you're all superheroes and everyone has the ability to make a positive impact to the people around them," Dobbs encouraged.

The girls, getting ready to enter the theater, reflected on how exciting it is to have a girl-led superhero movie.

"It's kind of inspiring to have a girl superhero cause it makes you think you can do anything."

For Dobbs, his superhero is his mom.

"She's my rock and she kind of inspires me on a day to day basis," Dobbs reflected.

For the girls, that superhero is someone like Josh.

"I feel very happy because Josh Dobbs got to come to the theater with us and he's a very tall man."

After signing t-shirts and saving the day, Dobbs gave a speech of encouragement to the young ladies and talked about achieving their dreams.

"My advice to you is to continue to be strong, be smart, be bold, and ultimately be a superhero," Dobbs spoke through an amplifier to a crowd of giddy girls.

The girls picked up their popcorn and drink boxes and filed into the movie theater, where they were able to see how girl power is the ultimate super power.









