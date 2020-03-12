Vice President Mike Pence to visit Memphis today

On Thursday, Pence will be apart of a roundtable discussion focusing on the work to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Vice President Mike Pence is set to make a stop in the Bluff City on Thursday afternoon. The main focus of Pence’s visit is to discuss Operation Warp Speed and a plan to distribute vaccines.

Operation Warp speed launched in May this year. The purpose is to provide funding for the development of COVID-19 vaccines and speed up the usual time it takes to create one.

Drugmakers like Moderna and AstraZeneca have received funding for development. Moderna has announced a vaccine with a 94 percent efficacy rate. Pfizer has also announced a vaccine that also has an efficacy rate of 95 percent, however, the company has publicly stated it has not received funds from operation warp speed.

On Thursday, Pence will be apart of a roundtable discussion focusing on the work to combat the coronavirus pandemic.