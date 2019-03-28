MARYVILLE, Tenn. — UPDATE (3/29/19): A 10-year-old and five other people were taken to area hospitals after a pickup truck crashed into a building in Maryville on Thursday, according to a Maryville Police Department report.

The report said the driver of the truck was taken UT Medical Center and as of Friday morning, UTMC spokesperson Susan Wyatt told 10News he was a no info patient.

The 10-year-old and one other person were taken to Blount Memorial Hospital with suspected minor injuries while three other people were taken to UTMC with suspected minor injuries, according to the report.

Blount Memorial Hospital told 10News Thursday it was treating three of the patients, though Maryville Police said that number differed from what officers told him. On Friday afternoon, a Blount Memorial hospital spokesperson said the three patients being treated there have been released.

The report said there was no presence of alcohol or drugs observed by officers on the scene. They did not test for the presence of such substances.

The driver did own the truck, according to the report.

ORIGINAL STORY (3/28/19): A pickup truck crashed into a building on the 1800 block of West Broadway in Maryville Thursday afternoon, injuring at least six people.

According to Blount County dispatch, the call came in at 3:31 p.m. Thursday.

Captain Mark Taylor with the Maryville Police Department said the truck went into Nails & Wax, which is a salon located between a Japanese restaurant and a bridal shop.

Taylor said there were five people inside the business at the time of the crash who were hurt.

The truck's driver, 49-year-old George Langley from Seymour, was also hurt and taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center, according to Taylor.

Blount Memorial Hospital told 10News it was treating three of the patients, though Taylor said that number differed from what officers told him.

Aside from Langley, Taylor could not identify the other victims.

According to the building's owner Rob Sheets, a red pickup crashed through the nail salon.

He said the driver stayed on the accelerator while the truck was in the building until the tires popped.

"It looked like the building was on fire but it turned out it was just the smoke from the tires," Sheets said.

Sheets said he'd never seen anything like it before.

"Speechless, to be honest."

This is a developing story. 10News has a crew on scene and will update this article with more information as it becomes available.