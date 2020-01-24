WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — The director of Security Operations for the Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail died while on duty.

Maj. Angelanette Moore was on duty at the jail in Williamsburg when she died Thursday evening, according to jail officials.

They did not elaborate on how Moore died.

“Words cannot properly express what Team VPRJ is feeling today. We are all profoundly saddened by the untimely passing of Maj. Moore,” said Col. Roy Witham, superintendent of VPRJ. “Our thoughts and prayers remain with Maj. Moore’s family during this tragic time, and we will continue to provide them with assistance as they grieve her loss.”

Moore was hired at the jail in 2000 where officials said “she quickly rose to the rank of Lieutenant” and “was successful and exceeded in several roles.”

Before her promotion to major and director of security, Moore served as a records supervisor and assistant director of support services.

Crisis and grief counseling services through Peninsula Emergency Services Council in addition to an on-site chaplain are available for VPRJ staff, according to a news release.

“VPRJ will continue to operate in a professional capacity and accommodate professional business visits during this time,” officials said.

Further details were not immediately released.

