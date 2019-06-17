RICHMOND, Va. — Starting on July 1, the age to purchase tobacco products in Virginia will be raised.

During the 2019 session, the Virginia General Assembly and Governor Ralph Northam voted to raise the age for purchasing or possessing tobacco products, nicotine vapor products, and alternative nicotine products from 18 to 21.

There is one exception, any active military personnel who are 18 years or older will still be able to purchase tobacco-related products only if they show a valid identification card issued by the Armed Forces of the United States.

“Raising the legal age for tobacco purchases to 21 is a common-sense way to address this escalating public health concern,” said Delegate Christopher Stolle, M.D. (R-Virginia Beach), who is the patron of House Bill 2748. “The rapid growth of the number of teenagers vaping, at a time when the use of traditional tobacco is at an all-time low, should set off alarms for every parent. This legislation will help to reverse that trend and I thank my colleagues for their support.”

View the full bill below:

