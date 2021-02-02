Virtual learning day presents unique challenges for teachers

“It took me five hours last night to get all of my presentations up in Canvas" said Ali Thompson. Ali Thompson is a first-grade teacher at Northshore elementary in Knox county, she says virtual learning comes with challenges. "The district's just being lazy sending us into virtual learning and it is 1 million times harder for us to be virtual and then to be in person" Thompson said.



Knox county schools says they realize the inconvenience, but the priority is ensuring the safety of students and staff.



Words echoed by Monroe County Director of Schools Dr. DeAnna McClendon.



"We always, of course want to err on the side of caution… you just have to take it case by case to see what it is" said Dr. McClendon.



Dr. McClendon says due to icy roads that were present throughout the district,, moving virtual was safest. But they also want to make sure learning continued



"We know now when we have a day like today instruction can continue. We don't have to just completely shut down, instruction can continue and move forward"



She says technology is teaching us new ways to do things on days like today.



"One thing that we are all learning just like today I’m interviewing with you rather than in person via zoom so with COVID were learning how to do business" said Dr. McClendon.



Despite the reason for change to virtual learning across the region Thompson says it doesn't make the job any easier



"I had to record audio for every single thing we were going to do because my kids can't read the lessons on their own" Thompson said.