GATLINBURG, Tenn. — Volunteers flocked to the Chimneys Picnic Area on Sunday morning as part of Smokies Service Day.

The group collected 10 bags of litter and more than a dozen buckets of ash after 4th of July celebrations left the area in need of some TLC.

The next Smokies Service Day is scheduled for Saturday, July 27 at Elkmont Campground.

To register to help, you can contact Andrew Mentrup, Community Volunteer Ambassador/Project Coordinator, at 865-436-1278 and andrew_mentrup@partner.nps.gov.