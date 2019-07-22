KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Fulton High School is thanking the public for pitching in after its community garden was vandalized over the weekend.

The teacher in charge of the garden said when she showed up on Sunday, several of the flowers were dug up and left in a pile.

So, she posted to Facebook and several community members showed up to help with re-planting.

"For the most part all of the perennials are back in the ground. Some were trimmed. Thank goodness for this cooler weather, everything will survive. I just don't understand why someone would dig them up," Fulton High School teacher Karen Wilkinson said.

The community garden is run by students and teachers at Fulton High School.

Students also get to take home several different types of produce grown in the garden.

