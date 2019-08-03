KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — UPDATE: Bruce McKelvey will stay employed at Walmart!

McKelvey, a Walmart greeter with disabilities, feared he'd no longer be able to work at the Walmart in Clinton as the company phases out his position.

Friday morning, McKelvey got great news from his manager.

They've reassigned him to work at the self checkout department, effective immediately. He even got his raise early, a month ahead of his 19 year anniversary with the company.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Walmart is phasing out its greeter positions, which has one Knoxville man with disabilities scrambling to keep a job at the company he loves.

Bruce McKelvey has been a greeter at East Tennessee Walmarts for 19 years next month.

He loves his job. He's good at it.

"[People] love to come in and see a smiling face, you know, especially someone that's in a wheelchair," said McKelvey.

Most of his career with Walmart has been as a greeter, with a short stint working the fitting rooms.

"Walmart's been real good to me. That's why I've worked for them for as long as I have," said McKelvey.

That may soon change for him and other workers with disabilities.

"They're gonna phase out thousands of jobs in the country and I don't know what all these people are gonna do," said McKelvey.

Walmart said removing greeters is a business move.

But it's a role often held by people with disabilities.

"That's been my life for almost 19 years and I don't want to lose my job," said McKelvey.

Walmart CEO Greg Foran released a statement last week saying the company will make every effort to find new positions for workers like McKelvey.

His manager at the Walmart in Clinton told him to put in a request to work in the fitting rooms again.

"I got a call saying they were denying that because I could not climb a ladder," said McKelvey.

He said he isn't being denied by his managers, but by corporate.

McKelvey has called eight other Walmart store fitting rooms for research.

"I've asked them if they ever had to lift or use a ladder and they say no," he said.

Now McKelvey is just hoping something will change, as he fears the worst.

"I'm going to lose my place to live. I'm going to lose my job. I don't know what I'm going to do," he said.

10News reached out to Walmart Thursday afternoon and have not received a response regarding McKelvey's situation.

He's a familiar face at his Walmart, and hopes to stay that way.

