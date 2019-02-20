KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — If you've been meaning to stock up on diapers or you're gearing up to bring life into the world, Walmart locations across the country are covering some of the costs.
Everything you buy for a newborn can really add up so Walmart is holding Baby Savings Day.
From 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 23, parents (or parents-to-be) can get up to 30 percent off baby products including diapers, car seats, and strollers.
There will be sales in-store and online. You can also find savings online here and those last through Feb. 28.
East Tennessee locations participating in the Baby Savings Days are as follows:
- Alcoa: 1030 Hunters Xing
- Clinton: 150 Tanner Ln
- Crossville: 168 Obed Plz Ste 108
- Greeneville: 3755 E Andrew Johnson Hwy
- Knoxville: 6777 Clinton Hwy
- 7550 Norris Fwy
- 7420 Chapman Hwy
- 8445 Walbrook Dr
- 3051 Kinzel Way
- 10900 Parkside Dr
- Maryville: 2410 US Highway 411 S
- McMinnville: 915 N Chancery St
- Morristown 475 Crockett Trace Dr
- Oak Ridge: 373 S Illinois Ave
- Sevierville: 1185 Dolly Parton Pkwy
- Sevierville: 1414 Parkway
RELATED: Is your child's car seat installed correctly? The experts say probably not