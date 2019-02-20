KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — If you've been meaning to stock up on diapers or you're gearing up to bring life into the world, Walmart locations across the country are covering some of the costs.

Everything you buy for a newborn can really add up so Walmart is holding Baby Savings Day.

From 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 23, parents (or parents-to-be) can get up to 30 percent off baby products including diapers, car seats, and strollers.

There will be sales in-store and online. You can also find savings online here and those last through Feb. 28.

East Tennessee locations participating in the Baby Savings Days are as follows:

Alcoa: 1030 Hunters Xing

Clinton: 150 Tanner Ln

Crossville: 168 Obed Plz Ste 108

Greeneville: 3755 E Andrew Johnson Hwy

Knoxville: 6777 Clinton Hwy 7550 Norris Fwy 7420 Chapman Hwy 8445 Walbrook Dr 3051 Kinzel Way 10900 Parkside Dr

Maryville: 2410 US Highway 411 S

McMinnville: 915 N Chancery St

Morristown 475 Crockett Trace Dr

Oak Ridge: 373 S Illinois Ave

Sevierville: 1185 Dolly Parton Pkwy

Sevierville: 1414 Parkway

