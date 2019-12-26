KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Getting fit is one of the top New Year's resolutions each year, but make sure your new gym meets the Tony Binkley at the Better Business Bureau encourages everyone to read the fine print before signing up with a gym.

Find out what extra fees are involved for signing up or working with a personal trainer. How much does it cost to terminate early and what happens if the gym falls under new ownership.



In Tennessee, you have three days to change your mind after making a major purchase like a gym membership.

Consumer fitness standards before signing a contract.

It gives you three days to think about it. “So don't feel pressured. If you do, that's why there's the law there. just make sure it's something you're comfortable with and something you want to do.

Above all, Binkley says make sure you visit the gym in person before signing up...even if you spot a great deal online