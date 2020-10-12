Want to keep our Tennessee trails clean? Big South Fork needs volunteers!

There are more than 70 different trails available for adoption in 2021.

ONEIDA, Tenn. — If you hike more than four times a year, The Big South Fork National River and Recreation Area's Trail Keeper program could use your help in 2021!

They are seeking volunteers to help maintain the trails in Big South Fork.

Trail keepers are expected to hike, bike or horse ride their adopted trail at least four times during the calendar year. They also report on overall trail conditions, pick up any trash, and submit a trail report after each visit.

Being a trail keeper does not involve heavy trail maintenance or the use of power equipment. Trail keepers may use a small handsaw to remove small trees that have fallen across the trail and may move branches and other light maintenance by hand.

A few of the trails currently available for adoption include:

1) Ledbetter Trailhead to Laurel Hill Multiuse Trail (an easy to moderate 8.7 mile hiking trail)

2) Laurel Fork Creek Trail (12 miles easy to moderate 12 mile hiking trail)

3) Big Island Loop (8.7 mile horse trail)

4) O&W Trail (13.6 mile horse trail).