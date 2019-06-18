KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — Are you interested in a career in law enforcement?

Then today is your day. The first-of-its-kind regional law enforcement job fair will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Knoxville Expo Center off Clinton Highway on Tuesday.



Law enforcement agencies across East Tennessee are currently struggling with low staffing, with many paying out large amounts of overtime to keep up with the shortage.

There will be more than 47 agencies present at the job fair, ranging in size from small to large, including Blount, Anderson and Loudon Counties, as well as Alcoa, Tazewell, Rutledge and Wartburg police department.



State and federal agencies will also be participating, including the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the Tennessee Highway Patrol and the FBI.



Booths will be set up where attendees can meet current employees and speak with them about available careers and how to apply.

Organizers said they are hopeful it will be a great way to recruit new people.

"It's incredibly important that we have the right people serving the community," David Bukowski, a special agent with the FBI, said. "Law enforcement is only called in a time of need; we need those people who are passionate about serving their community, doing it honestly.”

Standards and requirements will vary by agency, Burkowski said.

"Everybody has certain needs in their department," he said. "Oftentimes, they recruit from their own communities, but this gives an opportunity to expand to others to see what the agency has to offer. Not everyone will be interested in every agency, some may be qualified for some positions, but not for others. They know what they can work towards."

Anyone interested in a career in law enforcement is invited to attend. Attendees are asked to bring a form of government ID with them, along with any resume they may have.

Education and health standards will vary by agency.

