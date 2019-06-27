CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Tenn. — A wanted man in Claiborne County was arrested Thursday on eight felony warrants which included rape of a child, incest, and aggravated statutory rape, according to the sheriff's office.

Investigators said Dominique Rashad Justice, 26, was found hiding in a closet in a home in the Harrogate Community.

The Claiborne County Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigation Division along with the Patrol Division found Justice after they went to a home on Lincoln Drive in an attempt to apprehend a wanted fugitive.