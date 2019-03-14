A Thurston County deputy woke up from a coma on Sunday after suffering a stroke while on duty earlier this month. Deputy Troy Larson was in a coma at Harborview Medical Center for about a week.

“There are still many unknowns to further recovery as he remains in ICU on assisted life functions,” a post on the Thurston County-Sheriff Facebook page read. “We certainly celebrate the positive news and we're excited to share it with our followers who have been so supportive.”

Larson suffered an arterial dissection on March 6, which caused the stroke, according to a fundraiser page set up by his friends and family.

A few days after being transferred to Harborview, Larson had another stroke and went into cardiac arrest. He had to have emergency brain surgery to relieve pressure that was building up in his brain, the fundraising page said.

“Please keep Troy in your thoughts and prayers,” the family said in a written statement.

Larson, a 49-year-old father of three, grew up in Thurston County and started working for the sheriff’s office almost 12 years ago.

“It’s very hard, it’s extremely hard,” said acting Undersheriff Dave Pearsall. “We worked together for so many years. We become family.”

So far, over $44,000 has been raised for Deputy Larson. Click here to donate.