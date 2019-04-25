WEARS VALLEY, Tenn. — It wasn't the school bully who stole a Wears Valley woman's lunch.

A hungry bear made its way up her driveway early Thursday morning and let itself right on into her car.

The whole thing was caught on surveillance footage that shows the bear crawl up to the car, open the door, climb right in and come out with food.

The woman said it ate the chips that were in her car and whatever else was in her lunch pale.

As the weather starts to warm up, black bears are starting to emerge from their winter dens.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency says there have been many bear sightings recently in East Tennessee, including in the Greeneville and Tusculum areas.

The agency is asking people living in mountainous areas to remove any food source that might attract bears like bird feeders or outdoor pet food, and also advises keeping trash in a secured bear-resistant container.

TWRA offers these tips for people living or vacationing in bear country: