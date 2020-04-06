Glynn County Sheriff Neal Jump says the hearing is open to the public, but capacity will be limited due to social distancing guidelines.

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — WARNING - Graphic language and images may be shown.

A vivid picture of the day Ahmaud Arbery was killed is emerging Thursday as the lead investigator in the case took the stand to testify at a preliminary hearing for the three men accused in his death.

Protestors gathered outside the Glynn County courthouse in anticipation of the preliminary hearing for Greg McMichael, Travis McMichael and William “Roddy” Bryan.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation investigator took the stand first to give testimony. He describes how the agency was called upon to investigate the death of Ahmaud Arbery several weeks after the incident occurred

The 25-year-old was killed in the Satilla Shores neighborhood of Brunswick, Ga., on February 23 but a surfaced video led many to question the circumstances that led up to the deadly shooting.





The GBI investigator said that William 'Roddy' Bryan struck Arbery with his truck and that Arbery’s handprints and shirt fibers were found on the vehicle, which was dented from the impact.

Later, an altercation ensued between the McMichaels and Arbery at which time Travis reportedly fired his shotgun three times, striking Arbery once in the center of the chest, once in the upper left chest around the armpit area and also his right wrist.

Arbery died shortly after.

A bombshell moment came shortly before the court broke for recess when the investigator in Ahmaud Arbery case relayed that a witness to shooting claimed Travis McMichael used a racial slur as Arbery lay on the ground dying.

Live Updates:

4:44 p.m.: The district attorney is speaking about Glynn County magistrate judge's decision to send the cases against both McMichaels and Bryan to superior court, finding probable cause in the murder charges against them.

4:27 p.m.: The judge declares the case against both McMichaels and Bryan will be bound over to superior court, meaning the defendants will continue to be held on the charges.

4:23 p.m.: State prosecutor gives closing arguments in preliminary hearing, saying charges against both McMichaels and Bryan are justifiable. "The suggestion that any patriotic American would join in the pursuit of Arbery is asinine," the prosecutor says.

4:12 p.m.: Closing arguments begin in Thursday's preliminary hearing.

3:11 p.m.: Greg McMichael told investigators he would have shot Arbery himself if Arbery succeeded in getting the gun from his son Travis, according to the GBI agent being questioned by Bryan's attorney Kevin Gough.

2:32 p.m.: Franklin Hogue, the attorney for Gregory McMichael, is now questioning the GBI agent who wrote the warrant for the McMichaels' arrest.

2:24 p.m.: Due to technical issues, the judge ordered a 15-minute break.

12:15 p.m.: The mother of Ahmaud Arbery walks out of the courtroom to cheers outside as the hearing goes into recess until 2:15 p.m.

10:21 a.m.: GBI says Arbery was shot three times. Once in the center of the chest, upper left chest around the armpit area and also his right wrist.

10:09 a.m.: GBI says 911 was not called before Travis and Greg McMichael got into the vehicle in pursuit of Arbery.