PHILADELPHIA —

A death-defying escape was captured on video as a man scaled 15 stories down a West Philadelphia high-rise during a fire Thursday night, NBC Philadelphia reports.

The fire started at a trash receptacle at an apartment building on 4445 Holden Street around 9:30 p.m., sending smoke throughout the high-rise. Residents were evacuated from the building as firefighters checked the floors to get people out.

As SkyForce10 flew over the scene, a man was spotted climbing down outside the building. While it took a little less than three minutes for the man to make his way down to safety, it felt like an eternity for those who watched.

"He climbed about 200 feet down on what looked like basically chain link fencing and then the railings of each apartment building," SkyForce10 pilot Jeremy Haas said.

Once the man reached the ground he was greeted by waiting police officers before walking away. He did not appear to be hurt.

The fire was placed under control. Officials have not yet revealed a cause. Late Thursday night, residents remained outside the building, some still searching for their loved ones.