KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Water Lantern Festival is coming to Knoxville this month.

The event brings thousands of family, friends, and strangers together to celebrate life.

"Water Lantern Festival brings together individuals from all ages, backgrounds, and walks of life to join in one emotional and memorable night. At the Water Lantern Festival, we cherish these moments and will do our best to help you have a memorable experience that you'll never forget as you witness the beauty of thousands of lanterns reflecting upon the water," the website said.

The festival is set for April 13, 2019. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. Food trucks, music, and fun are there until 7:30 p.m. and then people can design their lanterns at 7:30 and the launch is set for 8:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

It will be at Chilhowee Park at 3301 E. Magnolia Avenue.

Each adult ticket comes with the following:

- Entry into the festival area

- Floating lantern

- Commemorative drawstring bag

- Marker

- Wristband



In addition, the price covers the cost of collecting and removing the lanterns from the water following the event as well as cleaning up any trash that may have been previously been in or around the water.

Tickets are $30 now through 3/31. Late tickets are $35 and day-of tickets are $40.

For youth and kid pricing, visit the 'Get Tickets' page for details. Ticket protection available for only $4 more. Processing fee and taxes not included.

Click here to buy tickets.

Still have questions? There are several FAQs on the Water Lantern Festival website.