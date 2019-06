OAK RIDGE, Tenn. — A water main break in Oak Ridge has left some local homes and businesses without water on Saturday afternoon.

The City of Oak Ridge posted an update on social media, saying the break occurred near North Illinois Avenue and West Outer Drive.

The city of Oak Ridge said public works crews are currently making repairs. This comes after the city dealt with widespread power outages on Saturday.

