PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. — Swift water rescue teams in Sevier County are keeping a close watch on the continuous wet forecast.



"That puts us in a situation where we have to monitor the streams and rivers and do some extra checks on our equipment," Pigeon Forge Fire Chief Tony Watson said.



Watson is keeping his eye on the flood-prone areas in the city like River Divide Road where the West Prong of the Little Pigeon River notoriously rise.



According to the National Weather Service, right now the Little Pigeon River that goes through Sevierville is not at flood stage and is sitting at about 4.5 feet high. It is projected to jump to 6.8 feet over the weekend.

At this location it would take 14 feet of water for buildings and parking lots to flood.

Head east to Newport, though, and you'll find that Pigeon River hit flood stage earlier today.



It's not just rivers. TVA is forecasting lake levels to rise to near summer pool for Norris, Douglas, and Cherokee lakes. They will be rising another 5 to 10 feet by next week



"We need razor sharp focus," Chief Watson said.



While the water in Pigeon Forge isn't raging, more rain is coming -- so they have to be ready just in case.



"With Mother Nature, you never know what's going to happen, but we're going to be prepared if it does," Chief Watson said.