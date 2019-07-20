Carson-Newman University confirmed on Saturday that an incoming freshman died while on a trip to Guatemala

According to a press release from the university, Seth Washam was killed on Friday because of an electrical short in a hotel swimming pool.

Seth's sister Emma was also injured in the accident. Emma is a rising junior at Carson-Newman University.

"We are devastated by our loss. My husband and daughter returned tonight. We are trying to cope and take care of Emma," Jean-Ann Washam, their mother, told 10News in a statement late Sunday.

Washam also said she serves with Appalachian Outreach in Jefferson City and that the university has been speaking with the media on the family's behalf.

"The prayers of our entire campus community is that God will be a refuge and an ever present help to the Washam family at this time," Carson-Newman President Charles A. Fowler said in the university's release.

The university has set up a giving page for people to donate to the Washam family.