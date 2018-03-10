We know there are rattlesnakes here in Florida, but get a load of the size of THIS one!

The crew of Burkett and Sons Well Service say they were doing a job in Jackson County on Monday when this massive rattler came out close to the home they were working on.

While one crew member distracted the rattlesnake, the other hit it on the head with a piece of PVC pipe.

You have to be careful out there when you are working in the wood areas.. Posted by Burkett And Sons Well Service on Monday, October 1, 2018

