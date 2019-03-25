SWEETWATER, Tenn. — A 1.5 magnitude earthquake was recorded six kilometers west northwest of Sweetwater, Tennessee, early Monday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey website.

USGS said the earthquake happened at 7:01 a.m. EDT, with a depth of 13.8 kilometers.

The earthquake had been reviewed as of 9 a.m.

To report if you felt it or for more information on the quake and earthquakes in general, you can visit earthquake.usgs.gov.