SEYMOUR, Tenn. — Justus Holland and his fiance Jennifer decided to spend a week along the South Carolina coast last week. They'd discover a nice view wasn't the only thing they'd find on the water.

"I mean that's the stuff that happens in movies," Holland said. "We're walking along I look up in the distance and see something black moving on the shore."

He and the rest of the family then started to guess.

"We were kind of excited we thought we were gonna help out a turtle or something," he said.

However it definitely wasn't a turtle.

"We got closer and it looked like a package or something," he said.

Holland added he even thought maybe it was a piece of history.

"Maybe its an artifact," he said.

After getting the package under some light, the couple realized it wasn't a turtle, package or an artifact.

"The last thing that was even thought of was drugs," Holland said.

It turned out to be 44 lbs of cocaine.

"I immediately realized it was something we didn't need to be messing with," he said.

He and Jennifer then called officials who later came and confiscated their findings. Holland said he later found out the package had a street value of $600,000 but that didn't matter to him.

"My immediate reaction for anybody to call the authorities right then and there," Holland said.

Holland and his wife own their own furniture business and will soon become newlyweds, two things they take very seriously.

"I chose not to jeopardize anyone," he said.

The couple is back in East Tennessee now and while their vacation still feels like a scene out of a movie, they are just happy to have each other, their business and distant memories of a unordinary night at the beach.

"That is crazy," Holland said.