A Monroe County woman got an unexpected freebie inside a decorative antique crock she had purchased at a yard sale some time ago: a live hand grenade.

Detective Jason Fillyaw with the Monroe County Sheriff's Office said they were called Tuesday after the woman told them she found what appeared to hand grenade inside the crock when she went to clean and display it.

It was, indeed, a WWII-era Type 97 Japanese grenade. Thankfully, the grenade was not as readily explosive as the deal she got on the crock.

Fillyaw said he notified the Knox County Bomb Squad after the responding officer sent a picture of the device to him. KCSO was able to use their robot to remove the grenade from the home to a field across the street, where they safely detonated it. They even filmed the detonation, which you can watch below:

No one was hurt, no charges are being filed, and the bomb squad was able to save the crock!