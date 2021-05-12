Cicada Stir-Fry: UT professors share recipes for cooking cicadas

Professors at the University of Tennessee used mushrooms, bamboos and snow peas to prepare a dish with cicadas as the main ingredient.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Cicadas are emerging in East Tennessee and beyond, filling people's yards with molted shells and ceaseless buzzing. Some people are fascinated by them, while others think they're just delicious.

The University of Tennessee posted some tips for cooking cicadas on Twitter Wednesday afternoon — just in time for lunch. The video featured Jerome Grant, a professor of entomology, and David Bechtel, a research assistant. Both work with the UT Institute of Agriculture.

In the video Grant and Bechtel substituted cicadas with other insects, since too few were out to use in dishes.

Grant started with a "Cicada Stir-Fry," using chapulines in place of cicadas. They are a kind of grasshopper found in Mexico. He cooked them with peppers, white onions, snow peas and mushrooms.

"You add as many or as few as you want," he said in the video.

Bechtel showed off his cooking skills by preparing a street taco dish, using insects as the main ingredient. Other ingredients include half a white onion, cilantro, half a tomato and some pepper. The grasshoppers were served on a tortilla, covered with cilantro and onion.

Then, the professors showed people how to prepare a sweet dessert with insects. They separated chapulines, crickets and mealworms and drizzled chocolates over them, giving the sweets a protein-packed crunch.

"We have cicadas emerging this year, and we only have this opportunity four or five times in our lifetime," said Grant. "So we need to take advantage of it, whether it's going out and observing what they're doing or whether it's actually cooking them in dishes. They are a great source of protein."