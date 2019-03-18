NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Why did the cow cross the road?

While the question may sound like the set-up to a really lame joke, we're not kidding when the answer, this time, seems to be: To get to the other side of the street to Chick-fil-A.

A viral video posted to Facebook Saturday shows a white cow, similar to the mascots used in the Atlanta restaurant's iconic "Eat Mor Chikin" campaign - bringing cars to a stop while it casually trots across several lanes of traffic.

Police try to manage the situation while wrangling the cow, who dips into the Nobelsville, Indiana restaurant parking lot.

The clip of the video has already racked up more than 9,000 shares online.

The hilarious minute-long clip posted by Athena Hokins is understandably full of giggles and jokes, including "who's got the lasso?" and "is this a promo for Chick-fil-A?"

While we don't have a concrete answer on that, you can definitely file this story under "You can't make this stuff up!"

(H/T USA TODAY)

