If this was on TV, it would be an episode of "Law and Odor."

An Australian man is appealing a judge's ruling that said he was not being bullied when his boss farted on him. News Corp. Australia says David Hingst wanted $1.8 million in damages because he said his ex-supervisor would “lift his bum and fart.”

Hingst said Greg Short would come into their room several times a day and let loose. The room was small and had no windows.

Hingst said the farting caused him "severe stress." Justice Rita Zammit, however, tossed the case, saying farting isn't necessarily bullying, according to news.com.au.

Short denied he was farting to harass Hingst. Hingst wants that decision reversed, saying he didn't get a fair trial. Another justice, however, said the court gave him lots of time to clear the air.

“The very distinct impression I get is you were given every opportunity to put your case,” Justice Phillip Priest said, according to the New York Post.

