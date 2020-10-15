Hormel releases a bacon-scented face mask

The "Black Label Breathable Bacon" is made with the "latest in in pork-scented technology," according to a press release.

AUSTIN, Minnesota — Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, doctors have stressed the importance of wearing face masks to help stop the spread of COVID-19. If you’re bored of your regular old mask, Hormel has a suggestion for you.

And it involves bacon.

According to a press release, Hormel has released a face mask that smells like one of America’s favorite breakfast meats. The release says the “Black Label Breathable Bacon” is “a first-of-its-kind innovation” that uses “the latest in pork-scented technology” to infuse the fabric with the aroma of bacon.

The black mask, decorated with images of bacon, is made of a multi-fiber cloth with two layers, so it meets the CDC guidelines for an effective mask to slow the spread of COVID-19.

While supplies last, fans can visit BreathableBacon.com and enter for a chance to win a mask. The website will be open through Oct. 28.

The company is giving back to the community, too. For every mask requested, Hormel will donate one meal to Feeding America, up to 10,000 meals.

"We're continually focused on innovation … all in an effort to deliver new and exciting ways to experience and enjoy BLACK LABEL Bacon," said Nick Schweitzer, Senior Brand Manager at HORMEL BLACK LABEL Bacon. "In 2020, that means connecting everyone's favorite bacon scent to the year's 'it' accessory, and in doing so, bring BLACK LABEL Bacon closer to our fans."