Human heart discovered in TDOT salt pile in Middle Tennessee

As TDOT workers were retrieving salt from their barn, they discovered what they believed to be a weirdly shaped rock. It turned out to be a human heart.

HUMPHREYS COUNTY, Tenn — A human heart has been discovered in the Tennessee Department of Transportation’s salt barn in McEwen.

According to Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis, TDOT workers were combining products to make brine on Thursday. As workers were retrieving salt from their barn, they discovered what they believed to be a weirdly shaped rock.

The Humphreys County Sheriff’s Department arrived at the TDOT facility located on Highway 70 East after workers felt unsure of their find. Officers ran several tests on the rock and later confirmed it to be a human heart.