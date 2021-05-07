Loose zebra captured in Cookeville

Parents of Prescott South Elementary School woke to an unusual message from the school Friday morning, warning of a zebra running loose around the Cookeville area.

"Good Morning Prescott Families - There is a zebra on the loose in the Prescott area. It escaped a truck, was tased, and is mad. Do not approach (Yes, really)," the Facebook message stated.

Fortunately, the zebra's life on the run didn't last long, as it was captured later Friday morning.

"Edit: The zebrea has been captured," a follow-up message from the school read.

Prescott South Middle School teacher Ashley Danielle Francis managed to snap a few pictures of the animal after its escape.