Knoxville police asking for help to return tombstone found on N. Broadway to family

KPD said there were no reports of any stolen tombstones at the time, and it is unknown where Mae was laid to rest.
Credit: KPD

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department has a mystery on its hands after an officer found a tombstone along North Broadway earlier in 2022.

"This is not your ordinary request," KPD said Thursday. "In May of 2022, a KPD officer found a tombstone at 3515 N. Broadway. The name inscribed on the tombstone is Mae Tipton Spurgeon, who was born on January 2, 1896, and died on November 3, 1941."

KPD said there were no reports of any stolen tombstones at the time, and it is unknown where the tombstone belongs.

KPD is calling on the public to see if anyone knows who Mae Spurgeon was or where they were laid to rest. If you have any tips, you can contact KPD's Property Management Unit at (865) 215-7219.

