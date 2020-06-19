Police responded after getting calls about a car pulling an "unsafe load" down the road.

WOODSTOCK, ON — A scene in Canada looked like it was straight from a State Farm commercial.

Police responded after getting calls about a car pulling an "unsafe load" down the road. When they got there, they found that the car in question was a Porsche pulling a hot tub with a homemade cart.

Officers used this time to remind people about their responsibility to make sure any load they are towing, not just hot tubs, is done safely.

“All drivers on the roads should have a safe environment when traveling. Towing items such as trailers with larger items have the potential to cause a dangerous situation for everyone using the roadway. Had this hot tub became unattached from the homemade trailer that it was being towed on, it would have caused serious damage and injury to anyone in its path," said Constable D’Annibale of the Woodstock Police Traffic Unit.

A post on the police department's Facebook page says before towing a trailer, this is what the driver has to do:

Ensure the trailer is registered

Make sure the trailer is in good condition

Requires strong brakes to stop and hold the trailer

Must have proper lights

Must have two separate ways of attaching the trailer to your vehicle

Need to use a good trailer hitch

Carry a safe load that is balanced evenly

The driver of the car with the hot tub in tow was charged with careless driving.

