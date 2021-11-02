Once they discovered his infidelity, both girlfriends worked together with detectives to report the theft and get their belongings back.

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — OKCupid, it's probably safe to say these two romances didn't end happily ever after.

Now, one man is wanted for stealing an engagement ring from one of his girlfriends in order to propose to another, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say 48-year-old Joseph Davis is wanted for grand theft. He went by "Joe Brown" with one girlfriend and "Marcus Brown" with another, according to the agency.

The sheriff's office says an Orange City woman came forward earlier this year and told detectives she found out her boyfriend, whom she had met on the dating app OKCupid, was actually engaged to someone else.

Detectives say the woman told them she looked up the fiancée’s Facebook page and noticed she was wearing a wedding band and engagement ring identical to her own from a previous marriage. When she went to check her jewelry box, she says she discovered the rings were missing, along with several other jewelry pieces, including a diamond ring belonging to her grandmother, the sheriff's office said. Detectives say the stolen items are worth $6,270.

The woman told detectives she confronted "Brown" about the stolen items. The agency says the woman told them she also contacted the fiancée and was able to get some of her belongings back.

And, because both relationships were over because of "Brown's" infidelity, both women began to work together with detectives, the sheriff's office said.

The fiancée, a woman from Orlando, told detectives "Brown" had fooled her too by taking her to the Orange City girlfriend's house while she was at work, claiming it was his, and asking the fiancée to move in with him.

She reportedly told detectives she packed up her entire apartment, disassembled her furniture and was ready to move in until one day he told her the "deal fell through." The fiancée also reported to detectives a laptop and jewelry went missing from her apartment when "Brown" moved out and disappeared.

Detectives say both women met Davis, aka Brown, on OKCupid in 2015 and 2016. But, neither one of them knew his real name, the agency said.

After detectives failed to identify Davis by sharing photos of him with other law enforcement agencies, they say the fiancée remembered the name and address of a niece that "Brown" had in North Carolina. Detectives say they were able to contact a woman who turned out to be Joseph Louis Davis' sister. Davis' photos matched the photos both girlfriends gave to detectives, the sheriff's office said.

Detectives say Davis has a criminal record in both Oregon and North Carolina, and has an active arrest warrant in Oregon for a hit and run crash with injuries.

Jail records describe a tattoo of a cross with "Only God can judge me" on Davis' left arm, identical to one both women described their boyfriend/fiancé having, according to detectives.

If you have any information on where Davis may be, you're asked to contact the Volusia County Sheriff's Office at 386-668-3830. To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward, contact Crime Stoppers of Northeast Florida at 888-277-TIPS or the P3 Tips app.