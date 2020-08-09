Kentucky driver tries to fool officer with hand-drawn license plate

The plate looked like an arts and crafts project with "Kentucky" and the county, "Bourbon," scrawled in what looks like a marker.

MILLERSBURG, Ky. — Pro Tip: 'Don’t forget to draw the registration sticker.'

That's Millersburg, Kentucky Police Department's advice to a driver who was recently pulled over by an officer.

The driver was pulled over on Sept. 2, and authorities said in a Facebook post that something "didn't seem right" about the license plate on the vehicle.

The plate looked like an arts and crafts project with "Kentucky" and the county, "Bourbon," scrawled in what looks like a marker, the chief told WKYT.

The driver had no insurance and was operating on a suspended license, police said in the post.

Millersburg is in Bourbon County, Ky and has a population of about 800 people. The town is located off I-64 West and is an hour and a half from Louisville, about 30 miles northeast of Lexington.