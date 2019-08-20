BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. — Florida investigators are trying to find a sword-swinging man who got angry with a jogger.

The Broward County Sheriff's Office has released home surveillance video of a confrontation between the pair. Deputies say the argument happened on July 15 in Oakland Park, but they've just now released the video in an effort to catch the guy with the sword.

According to law enforcement, the jogger was running around his neighborhood in Oakland Park when he stumbled across a bulk trash pile in front of a home. A man in a white, older-model pickup truck was already looking through the items when the jogger decided to stake claim to a black heavy-duty dump cart.

Deputies say the other man got angry, feeling he had rights to the pile since he began looking first. The duo exchanged words, but the jogger took the cart and pushed it all the way home.

When he got home, he realized the other man was following him. Authorities say that man took out a long sword from a red sheath and began swinging it at the jogger while trying to wrestle the cart away.

At one point in the video, deputies say you can see the jogger telling the man the whole situation was being caught on camera. During the argument, the jogger left the cart sitting in his front yard. Minutes later, a woman walked up and dragged away the cart while "she flung insults at the jogger," deputies said.

Investigators believe the knife-wielding man and the woman know each other. If you recognize either the man or woman, you are asked to call BSO Violent Crimes Unit Detective Tiberio Barbosa at 954-321-4278.

