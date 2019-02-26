CLEVELAND — It was a typical Thursday morning when something strange happened while we were live on the air.

In fact, it happened so fast that none of us here at Channel 3 even noticed.

Around 6:24 a.m. during our newscast on Thursday, Feb. 21, one of our cameras captured a streak of light quickly dancing through the sky before vanishing into the darkness.

Was it a UFO?

A viewer posted the moment on YouTube, and our footage is now gaining a lot of attention. Thomas Wertman, from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON) of Ohio, brought the video to our attention.

See it for yourself:

Weird, right?

To verify this video wasn't doctored, we went back and pulled the moment from our broadcast and found the flash of light did actually happen. You can watch our original clip here:

But what could it be? We are taking a closer look at the video and will update this story as soon as expert eyes examine everything.

Do you believe? Stay tuned...

Tell us if you believe in UFOs by leaving a comment HERE.