PORTLAND, Ore. — Video shows three people pushing open a manhole cover and climbing out of a sewer in Northwest Portland on Thursday night.

The bizarre incident was captured on surveillance video from Chown Hardware. Vice President David Chown said it happened in front of their shop at 3727 NW Front Drive.

The video shows an empty street at 10:44 p.m. when suddenly a manhole cover is pushed open from below and moved to the side. One person then climbs out, followed by a second and third person, each with flashlights. Two of them then close the manhole. All three of them hang around the area for another minute, during which one of them changes pants. All three of them then walk away, appearing to leave a shoe behind, and go on with their night.

Chown said a shop manager called police but the manager said police didn't want to see the video. The manager, Kris Lake, first looked at the video because he noticed a shoe was randomly sitting out.

"It was [Friday] morning. I was looking out the window and noticed a shoe sitting in the parking lot, and now that I have security cameras, my first thought was 'Hey, how did that shoe get there?'" Lake said.

Lake used to work at the Chown Hardware in the Pearl District and saw a lot on those surveillance cameras, such as car break-ins. But he's never seen people crawl out of a sewer.

"The manhole cover opens up and it's like a clown car. Three people pop out, start undressing, swapping shirts around, trying to get whatever muck off of them," Lake said.

Diane Dulken with the Portland Bureau of Environmental Services saw pictures from the video and said what the three people did was dangerous. She said they would have been exposed to untreated sewage as well as low levels of oxygen. In addition to the safety hazards, she said it’s against city code for them to be down there.

Dulken said when crews from environmental services go into the sewers they first send a sensor down to determine the oxygen levels and see if it’s safe for people. Then, they go down in a harness, so they can be pulled up if they get into trouble. Workers are also supplied fresh air through a scuba-type hose or with air exchanges.

Dulken said the bureau now plans to send crews into that area to see if there’s any damage or vandalism.