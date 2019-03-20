DEER PARK, Texas — As if first responders didn’t have enough on their hands with the Deer Park fire, a wanna-be firefighter calling himself “Earthman” had to be turned away by police.

“Earthman” showed up with a garden hose on Day 3 and said he was ready to help fight the fire.

He was wearing a shiny silver jumpsuit and a helmet rigged up with other hoses leading to who knows what.

And did we mention the guy was barefoot when he walked to the scene from who knows where?

The photo came from photographer Jerry Hattan, a freelance journalist covering the fire for the national TV networks.

