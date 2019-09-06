ESTES PARK, Colo. — The world is full of mysteries. What happened to Amelia Earhart (the one that doesn’t work at 9NEWS)? Is the Loch Ness monster real? Who let the dogs out? Why the heck was this elk standing on a roof?!

No joke. Elk are everywhere in Estes Park … including on roofs, as evidenced by Sally Shepherd’s now-viral photos.

Courtesy Sally Shepherd

The elk in question was standing on top of a beautiful cabin. You may ask yourself, “how did it get there?”

For what it’s worth, the cabin the elk is standing on is called “Reflection” … which is what all of us are doing as we ponder why the elk is standing on the roof.

Courtesy Sally Shepherd

However this mystery, unlike many others, might have been solved by viewer Lisa Whannel.

She wrote into the station after we aired the photos, saying she owns the cabin across the street from the one where the elk was. She said it backs up to the mountainside, so when elk come down, it’s easy for them to step onto the roof and back onto their trail to keep walking.

Courtesy Sally Shepherd

So there you go!

