"You're invited" | Bigfoot marriage planned during Smoky Mountain Bigfoot Festival on May 22

The Smoky Mountain Bigfoot Festival teamed up with Big Slate Media to produce a series about Bigfoot romance, building up to the day of the festival and wedding.

TOWNSEND, Tenn. — The Smoky Mountain Bigfoot Festival is where people go to explore the unknown and learn about what lies on the fringe of the known world.

This year, attendees could also attend a wedding during the festival — between Bigfoot and Miss Bigfoot.

The festival partnered with Big Slate Media to produce a series of videos showing how Bigfoot fell in love with his soulmate, Miss Bigfoot. The story follows Bigfoot, lonely after being chased off by some community members, as he wanders Townsend.

Eventually, he gets in a relationship with Miss Bigfoot and they decide on a date for a wedding — May 22. Officials said everyone is invited to their big day at the Smoky Mountain Bigfoot Festival.

"You’re invited to join in that celebration of love at the Smoky Mountain Bigfoot Festival on May 22, where the pair will become Mr. and Mrs. Bigfoot," officials said on social media.

The event will include a variety of Bigfoot-themed events such as a Bigfoot chainsaw competition, hot air balloon ride with Bigfoot, blacksmith knife making, a pre-festival 5K, Bigfoot evidence displays, a Bigfoot calling contest, live music and food trucks.

There will also be guest speakers to speak about Bigfoot, such as Cliff Barackman from "Finding Bigfoot."