KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Munson family spent most of their Saturday inside, until a peak outside led to the discovery of water inching towards the house.

"We knew it was raining, we weren't paying attention to what was going on outside," Munson said. "Then my daughter tried to go to the car and saw the water."

The family lives on Dutchtown Road in West Knoxville. They waited around for a bit until they couldn't any longer.

"We decided to take the girls up to Pigeon Forge since their rooms were starting to flood first," she said.

They've now been in a hotel for about a week and there's still about three feet of water inside and surrounding their home.

"It doesn't help all the furniture is in the house so 95 percent of what we have is still in there," she said.

It's a flooding issue the Knox County Public Works department said it is aware of. Chief Engineer Jeff Snowden said the water near Dutchtown road doesn't have too many places to go.

"All the water flows to sinkholes rather than like streams or natural waterways that flow away," he said. "It's just like a bathtub, if you put something in it that water is just gonna distribute around because it's all trying to outlet in the same source."

Snowden said his department is working to understand how that was is moving in these areas so that maybe it could make improvements in the future.

In the meantime the Munsons are just hoping the water goes down soon so they can get inside their home and salvage what's left.

"It's fine that what we have is ruined but there are still some things we can get out," Munson said. "You never know how priceless your stuff is until it's all gone."





