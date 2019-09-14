KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Update (9/14/19, 9:03 p.m.) - A KUB spokesperson said power has been restored at West Town Mall.

The spokesperson said a fault with the wiring or cable caused the original outage.

ORIGINAL STORY: A KUB spokesperson said West Town Mall is experiencing a power outage at this hour.

KUB is currently responding and assessing the situation, that spokesperson said.

Several businesses on the Morrell Road side of the mall are affected, specifically the J.C. Penney and movie theater.

10News will continue to update as the situation continues to develop.

Kevin Bridges