KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Shoppers across East Tennessee are getting those last minute Christmas gifts. Many are choosing to brave the traffic to get deals even though some say the crowds cause more stress.

West Town Mall introduced a new parking service this holiday season to make the stress a little less.

If you stall, come Christmas time, you'll end up at the mall.

"You've just got to come in and take a risk sometimes, you know," shopper She'ra Watson said as she was walking in to Dillard's.

The crowds of last-minute shoppers flow in every holiday season.

"It is so crowded, it's so packed," shoppers DeAnna and Lindsay laughed.

To some, it's worth it.

"I'm just a last minute person," Watson admitted. "I hate to say that but I really am but I really feel like you get the most deals"

Add in traffic and circling the parking lot for a spot, and it's easy to get stressed out.

"It is hectic," Clay Owens put it simply as he was walking out of the mall. "This traffic is super crazy, but it's not too bad inside. I guess tomorrow's gonna be a little bit crazier."

West Town knows how crowded it can get.

"We're seeing a lot of great traffic, we're seeing a lot of people shopping, lots of bags, so it's been a really great season," Kippy Price, the director of marketing for West Town said.

That's why this year, they introduced a new service called "MyPark."

It's a way to reserve prime parking ahead of time-- like insurance.

"It's all controlled by the app," Price explained. "So you go online, you reserve your spot, and then as soon as you come in and check in, then that pops down and you can park and get in really quick."

There's three parking stations around the mall, each with five parking spots. One in front of Cheesecake Factory, one in front of JCPenney and the main mall entrance and one in the first floor of the parking garage.

Your first 30 minutes is free and it charges $3 an hour after that.

"During this busy season it allows everyone the ability to run in and grab something quick," Price said.

But when you go past that sliding door inside during the Christmas season, you better be ready.

