KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Tuesday, Aug. 6, all six candidates vying to be Knoxville's next mayor will participate in a mayoral debate.

Knoxville's Mayoral Debate will air live on WBIR, on wbir.com, and WBIR Channel 10's Facebook page at 7 p.m.

The debate is in partnership with the Knoxville Chamber and will take place at JTV.

WBIR's John Becker will moderate.

IMPORTANT DATES TO REMEMBER:

Last day to register to vote in Primary: July 29

Early voting for Primary: Aug. 7 – Aug. 22nd

Primary: Aug. 27

Last day to register to vote in Regular Election: Oct. 7

Early voting for Regular Election: Oct. 16 - Oct. 31

Regular Election: Nov. 5

Meet the candidates:

Calvin Skinner

Michael Andrews

Fletcher Burkhardt

Eddie Mannis

Marshall Stair

Indya Kincannon