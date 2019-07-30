KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — On Tuesday, Aug. 6, all six candidates vying to be Knoxville's next mayor will participate in a mayoral debate.
Knoxville's Mayoral Debate will air live on WBIR, on wbir.com, and WBIR Channel 10's Facebook page at 7 p.m.
The debate is in partnership with the Knoxville Chamber and will take place at JTV.
WBIR's John Becker will moderate.
- Last day to register to vote in Primary: July 29
- Early voting for Primary: Aug. 7 – Aug. 22nd
- Primary: Aug. 27
- Last day to register to vote in Regular Election: Oct. 7
- Early voting for Regular Election: Oct. 16 - Oct. 31
- Regular Election: Nov. 5
Meet the candidates: