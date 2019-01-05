KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Firefighters are battling a massive fire at Loudon Waste and Recycling in North Knoxville.

The flames are so big, people are seeing them from wherever they are in Knoxville.

People are seeing the flames from Pleasant Ridge...

...I-40...

Roy Swann

...from Broadway...

Renda Heinrich

...Circle Park near campus...

..Hancock Street (where the fire is)...

...East Quincy Avenue....

..downtown Knoxville...

..South Waterfront...

...South Knoxville....

...Sharp's Ridge...

..Knox Garden...

65 homes from near the area are in process of being evacuated.

